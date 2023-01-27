ERC20 Market Cap Hits $10.29 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $99.08 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00050787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00218511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00924309 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $157.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

