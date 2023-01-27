Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 27th (AAL, AAP, AAPL, ABT, ACB, AIR, AIT, AJG, ALK, ALLK)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $12.00 to $14.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $162.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $233.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $91.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $141.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$66.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $222.00 to $248.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $88.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $78.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $153.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $149.00 to $152.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $33.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $154.00 to $140.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $38.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $47.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $54.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €15.60 ($16.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price lowered by Shore Capital from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.97). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $154.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.30 to $12.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $149.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $709.00 to $807.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $463.00 to $685.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $697.00 to $720.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $715.00 to $745.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $537.00 to $655.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £159 ($196.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $50.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $106.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $35.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00. Susquehanna currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $26.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $29.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $6.00 to $7.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $410.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $422.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $445.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $437.00 to $438.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $452.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $406.00 to $450.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $405.00 to $433.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $414.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €902.00 ($980.43) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $1.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $341.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $626.00 to $601.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $544.00 to $488.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $540.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $615.00 to $535.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $600.00 to $575.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $37.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($104.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $292.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $283.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $235.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $251.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $260.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $84.00 to $97.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $63.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $113.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$56.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $235.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $237.00 to $273.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Argus from $374.00 to $257.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $101.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $399.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $515.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $261.00 to $281.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $288.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $243.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $253.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $43.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.50 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $159.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $61.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.10 to $5.80. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

