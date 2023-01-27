Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 27th (AAL, AAP, AAPL, ABT, ACB, AIR, AIT, AJG, ALK, ALLK)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $12.00 to $14.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $162.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $233.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $91.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $141.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$66.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $222.00 to $248.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $88.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $78.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $153.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $149.00 to $152.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $33.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $154.00 to $140.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $38.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $47.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $54.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €15.60 ($16.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price lowered by Shore Capital from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.97). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $154.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.30 to $12.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $149.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $709.00 to $807.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $463.00 to $685.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $697.00 to $720.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $715.00 to $745.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $537.00 to $655.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £159 ($196.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $50.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $106.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $35.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00. Susquehanna currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $26.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $29.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $6.00 to $7.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $410.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $422.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $445.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $437.00 to $438.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $452.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $406.00 to $450.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $405.00 to $433.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $414.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €902.00 ($980.43) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $1.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $341.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $626.00 to $601.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $544.00 to $488.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $540.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $615.00 to $535.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $600.00 to $575.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $37.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($104.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $292.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $283.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $235.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $251.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $260.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $84.00 to $97.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $63.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $113.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$56.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $235.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $237.00 to $273.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Argus from $374.00 to $257.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $101.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $399.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $515.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $261.00 to $281.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $288.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $243.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $253.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $43.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.50 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $159.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $61.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.10 to $5.80. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

