Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,405,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

