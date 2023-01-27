Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Enservco Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE ENSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 191,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,588. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76.
Enservco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.