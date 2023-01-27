Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Enservco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ENSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 191,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,588. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

