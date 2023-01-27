Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Reaches $417.56 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001806 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $417.56 million and approximately $28.48 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00400586 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,514.05 or 0.28120308 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00584332 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.