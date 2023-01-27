Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EGIEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 3,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.34. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

