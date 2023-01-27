Energy Transfer LP (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.