Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.