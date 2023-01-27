Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

