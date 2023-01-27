Empirical Finance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

