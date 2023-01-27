Empirical Finance LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

