Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

