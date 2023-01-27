Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

