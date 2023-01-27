Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 771 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,480,000 after acquiring an additional 183,021 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $113.35 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

