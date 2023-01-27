Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 179,425 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

X stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

