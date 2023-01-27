Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 6.0 %

TSCO opened at $226.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

