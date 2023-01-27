Empirical Finance LLC Buys 245 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $234,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.36.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $349.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day moving average is $342.28. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

