Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

