Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

