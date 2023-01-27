Eltek (ELTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2023 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Eltek was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/8/2023 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/31/2022 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Eltek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Eltek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Eltek Ltd alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.