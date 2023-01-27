Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 91.4% in January

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
Separately, DNB Markets cut Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
