Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

