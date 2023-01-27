EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Plans GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EJF Investments Price Performance
Shares of EJFI opened at GBX 130.95 ($1.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.07 million and a PE ratio of 485.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EJF Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 136 ($1.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nick Watkins acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($11,786.55).
EJF Investments Company Profile
EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.