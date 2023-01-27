EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 999 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $461.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.91 and its 200-day moving average is $416.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 289.42, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.71.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

