EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PODD opened at $283.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.21 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
