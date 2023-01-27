EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 0.6 %

FTV opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

