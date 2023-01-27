EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.64 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

