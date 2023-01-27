EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

