EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,840 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $283.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

