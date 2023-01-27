EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

