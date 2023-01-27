EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 595 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of H stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $113.19.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

