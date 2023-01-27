Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Raised to $12.40

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.30 to $12.40 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 298,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 120.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,249,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 683,746 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5,979.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 936,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 921,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 935,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

