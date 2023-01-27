Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Raised to $12.40

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.30 to $12.40 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 298,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 120.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,249,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 683,746 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5,979.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 936,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 921,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 935,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
