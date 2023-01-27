ECOMI (OMI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $714,629.78

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $243.19 million and $714,629.78 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ECOMI
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
