Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after buying an additional 557,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

ECL stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

