Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.69.

NYSE EMN opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

