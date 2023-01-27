Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.34

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 408001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EBC. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 265,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.