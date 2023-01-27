East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $85.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.