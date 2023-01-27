East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

