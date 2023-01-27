Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

EXP traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,382. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.82.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

