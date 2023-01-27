DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Activity
In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DXC Technology
DXC Technology Stock Performance
Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXC Technology (DXC)
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.