DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.