DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,668. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

