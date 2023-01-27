Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.00.

1/23/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

1/16/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

1/13/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

DPM stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$9.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.49.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

