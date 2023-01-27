Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 495.5% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dufry Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 74,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Dufry has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.45.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

