Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Tops $4.55 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $26,425.96 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
