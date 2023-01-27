dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,253,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,041,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Performance

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.