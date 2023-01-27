Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

