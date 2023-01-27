Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 0.3%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.30 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.09). Approximately 1,779,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,561,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.10).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £763.95 million and a PE ratio of 883.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
