DigiByte Market Cap Reaches $175.78 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $175.78 million and $5.07 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00380495 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016602 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.00762973 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00094341 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00585213 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00191123 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,976,166,727 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
