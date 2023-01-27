Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $24.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $24.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $24.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.84 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

