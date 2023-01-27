Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,425 ($42.40). 6,480,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,013. The stock has a market cap of £77.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,446.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,701.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,726.31. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35).

Insider Transactions at Diageo

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.82) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,263.46). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.