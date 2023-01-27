Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $219.68

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.68 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 308.50 ($3.82). Devro shares last traded at GBX 308 ($3.81), with a volume of 590,539 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Devro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.30. The stock has a market cap of £517.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.76.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

